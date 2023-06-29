Bangladesh sees spike in dengue fever cases, with 34 deaths in June

Bangladesh has witnessed a significant spike in dengue cases this month, with 5,732 cases and 34 deaths registered. The figures, reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, showed that the number of dengue cases has surged to 7,754 in Bangladesh this year. A total of 145 fresh dengue cases including 104 in Dhaka were reported in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the DGHS data showed. Two people died of dengue Tuesday.

While 34 deaths were reported in June, there were two deaths in May, two in April, two in February, and six in January, the DGHS said. In June, 5,732 more dengue cases were recorded after 1,036 people were infected with the viral disease in May. A total of 6,297 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from Jan. 1 to June 27 this year. The fresh infection tally indicates the fast-rising trend of the mosquito-borne disease in the Bangladeshi capital city. The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.