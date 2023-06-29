One killed in Mumbai as monsoon showers trigger waterlogging

One person was killed Wednesday after a tree fell upon him amid a heavy downpour that hit India’s financial capital Mumbai, officials said. The heavy spells of monsoon showers triggered severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, forcing authorities to close some roads and shut down the Andheri subway. The inundation flooded houses in some areas and caused structures to collapse.

“Due to accumulation of 1.5 to 2 feet of water, Andheri subway is closed for vehicular movement. Traffic is diverted towards SV Road,” Mumbai Traffic Police said in an advisory. According to civic officials, 26 incidents of tree falling, 15 incidents of short-circuit and five incidents of collapse or partial collapse of houses have been reported. The regional center of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers in Mumbai, with moderate to intense rain spells in isolated places in the next four to five days. Monsoon has impacted major portions of the country, and in the days to come, the remaining parts will be covered.