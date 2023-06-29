US condemns harassment of reporter who questioned Modi on minorities

The White House has issued a condemnation of the harassment of a journalist after she asked Narendra Modi a question about minorities during his visit. What steps are you and your government willing to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and uphold free speech?” Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui had asked. In response, Modi had given a wordy reply, downplaying even the possibility of any discrimination of minorities in India. “We are a democracy… India and America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit and we live it and it’s written in our Constitution. There is absolutely no space for discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion”. However, an inquiry sent by WSJ to the White House had said that the question had led to her being ‘subjected to some intense online harassment from people inside India.’ The statement added that some of the people targeting her were politicians and had been affiliated with Modi.