Commander among four terrorists shot dead in KP

The security forces killed three active terrorists including their commander named Shafi during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Inayat Qilla of Bajaur District on June 27.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens.

The sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” ISPR said.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed and three others were injured by the security forces in an intense exchange of fire during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in general area Tirah of Khyber District on June 27. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday. The sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate other terrorists, if any, found in the area. “The security forces are determined to root out

the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Earlier this month, at least two alleged terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in Dossali, North Waziristan district. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and sealed all possible escape routes. During the ensuing fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell,” read the ISPR statement.

The press release added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain “terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens”. At a recent press conference, ISPR DG Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry informed the country that the security forces have conducted 13, 619 intelligence operations this year in which 1,172 terrorists were arrested or killed.

At least 95 soldiers have also embraced martyrdom during these operations, he added.