PTI turncoat claims Aitzaz, Khosa misleading nation over military courts

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday blamed notable lawyers Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa for misleading the nation over the military courts, a private TV channel reported.

Besides others, Barrister Ahsan moved the Supreme Court against the trial of May 9 vandals in the military courts. Khosa filed the petition in the top court on the behalf of Ahsan. Following the development, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), surprisingly, suspended the basic memberships of the duo citing “violation of the party’s discipline” on June 21.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI’s turncoat launched a fresh broadside at the leadership of the former ruling party. Chohan said that residential addresses of the officers of army and spy agencies were shared on the WhatsApp groups on May 9.

The violent protests, triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the IHC in the Al-Qadir Trust case, erupted almost across the country on May 9.

During the days-long protests, which ended only after the PTI chief’s release, enraged party workers allegedly attacked private and public properties, including military installations – the Lahore Corps Commander’s House or Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance in Rawalpindi. At least eight people lost their lives during the violent protests.

“Those who are running the social media trends have no idea what they have done wrong to the country,” he added.

Without naming Ahsan and Khosa, the former PTI leader said that two people have become the “patron in chief” of the former prime minister on the media.

Responding to a question, the ex-Punjab minister said that the PTI was spreading negative propaganda about the recent press conference of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

On Monday, the ISPR DG revealed that the military had dismissed an army officer of a lieutenant general rank and several other high-ranking officers from service for failing to protect the military installations on May 9.

The army spokesperson further said that disciplinary action has been taken against 15 officers including three major generals and seven brigadiers. He said three officers including a lieutenant general have been dismissed from service.

Chohan said that the PTI social media warriors were speeding a false propaganda against the military courts under a well-thought-out plan. “PTI social media team run trends on the behest of their foreign masters,” he blamed.