Gulf nations, other countries celebrate Eidul Azha with huge prayer gatherings

As the Gulf nations celebrated Eidul Azha on Wednesday, prayers were offered in large gatherings across Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Middle Eastern countries.

In Saudi Arabia, large gatherings of Eid prayers were held in Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi in Makkah and Medina, while Saudi and foreign citizens offered Eid prayers in more than 12,000 mosques.

Millions of Muslims reportedly offered Eid prayers at two of Islam’s holiest sites, while prayers were also offered in more than 12,000 mosques of the Saudi capital Riyadh and other cities and villages where Pakistani citizens were among the many foreigners who participated. After the prayers, the believers greeted each other for Eid, and also sacrificed animals. The Saudi leadership also offered Eidul Azha greetings to the leaders of Islamic countries. King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman issued Eid messages. King Salman and the crown prince emphasized on the further development and prosperity of the Muslim world. Eid prayers were also offered in small and big mosques across the UAE. Palestinians offered prayers in Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem despite restrictions imposed by Israeli forces.

Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia also hosted an Eid congregation, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an felicitated the people of his country. Moreover, Australia, UK, other European countries, US and Canada also celebrated Eidul Azha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to the Pakistani expatriates as well as the Muslim world, saying the festival symbolised the spirit of sacrifice, equality and compassion.

On the other hand, Eidul Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan with religious fervour today (Thursday). The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Muslim world and progress, prosperity and security of the country. Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open spaces in all cities, towns and villages. The Ulema, in their Eid sermons, will likely highlight the significance of the philosophy of the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail.

Civic authorities have made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other solid waste during the Eid days. World leaders sent their wishes and blessings to Muslims as the faithful celebrate Eidul Azha.

Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended well wishes to the Muslims celebrating the festival and who have offered the Hajj pilgrimage. “Wishing all Muslims a blessed Eid al-Azha filled with celebration, community, and service to others. We also extend well wishes to those participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor,” the top United States diplomat wrote on Twitter.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave his best wishes to the Muslims on the occasion. “Best wishes to all celebrating #EidAlAzha. At a time of division and conflict, let’s draw inspiration from the values of compassion and solidarity that inspire this celebration. Eid Mubarak,” the UN chief wrote on Twitter.

Scotland’s First Minister Hamza Yousuf also wished the Muslims in the country and around the world a happy Eid. “For Muslims all over the globe, it is an important time to reiterate the values of devotion, thanksgiving and charity. Eid Mubarak,” the Pakistani-origin Scottish leader wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished the Muslims in his country and all over the world, reassuring freedom for everyone to practice their faith without fear. “As families and friends across the country come together to pray, share meals, and share food with those in need, we can all be inspired by the values of sacrifice, compassion, and charity demonstrated by Muslim communities in Canada each and every day.”

He also reiterated the pledge on the Canadian government’s behalf to stand against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, supported by the ongoing efforts of the country’s first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby. “We reaffirm that everyone in Canada and around the world should be free to practise their faith without fear. Together, we can build a Canada where everyone feels safe and respected,” he said while wishing the Mulims on his and his family’s behalf.