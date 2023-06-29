Latif Khosa house ‘attackern’ arrested

The Lahore police Wednesday said it apprehended the suspect who allegedly opened fire at the residence of former Punjab governor and senior lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, adding that he also intended to target Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan.

Punjab Police DIG Investigation, Kamran Adil, stated that the suspect was wanted in 14 other cases of firing. He added that the suspect Mohsin, alias Lamba, is a resident of Samanabad, an area in Lahore’s Millat Park. The suspect told the police that he was given money by Zubair Khan Niazi, after which he opened fire at Khosa’s house. “The suspect was used to create tension in the ties between the lawyers and the government,” the DIG investigation said.

Earlier this month, the politician’s driver sustained injuries after a gun attack was launched by unidentified gunmen at his house in Lahore. According to the politician, he remained safe in the attack, but the attackers fled the scene. “I was listening to a client’s case at home. My driver came in and said he had been shot,” Khosa said, sharing details about the incident.

The veteran PPP politician said he saw holes in the house door when he stepped outside to check. “Kalashnikov was used to fire at my house. Such tactics won’t work. We stand with the chief justice.” The PPP had abruptly suspended the basic membership of both Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan, reportedly for violating the party’s discipline. On the other hand, the differences between the party and senior leaders have also grown amid the country’s deteriorating political landscape.