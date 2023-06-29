Nine of a family killed over matrimonial dispute

At least nine people were killed on Wednesday after armed assailants opened fire on them while they were asleep in a house in Bagardara area of Batkhela Tehsil, Malakand.

According to police and rescue officials, the suspects broke into the house at around 2am and opened indiscriminate fire on the sleeping family, killing men, women and children of the house allegedly over a marital dispute. Based on information collected thus far, officials of the Malakand Levies force suspect that the murders were committed by a son-in-law of the house.

The suspect’s wife was reportedly staying in her maiden home after a dispute with him. When the suspect failed to resolve the quarrel with his wife, he barged into her home and murdered the family before fleeing. The police believe that the suspect hails from Swat.

The deceased were identified as Hasan Shah, Hazrat Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Zohran, Zehran, Rabia, Ruqqaya Bibi and Habiba, wife of Hasan Shah. A case was registered against the killings and further investigation is underway, claim officials. Residents of the area and aggrieved family members staged a protest against the horrifying murders and called for justice.