WASA to remain on high alert during Eid holidays

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi would remain on high alert during Eid ul Azha holidays.

According to a WASA spokesman, the agency on the directives of Managing Director Muhmmad Tanveer, had finalised a comprehensive plan to deal with any emergency situation during the Eid ul Azha holidays.

He said the leaves of the operational staff had been cancelled, adding, all the staff would be on duty during Eid holidays to facilitate the citizens and to meet with any kind of emergency.

The Directors and Deputy Directors of the departments concerned would monitor the performance of the staff, he added.

The staff would also keep an eye on Nullah Leh during Eidul Azha and make all-out efforts to ensure that the sewerage system was not choked and work effectively to eliminate the chances of overflowing into streets, he said.

He informed that the city had been divided into four zones where complaint cells had also been set up to provide water to the residents without any hurdle. He said staff would be present in the cells round the clock in two shifts.

The spokesman said that the civic body and its staff were committed to provide facilities to the consumers and informed that water bowsers would be used for addressing water shortage complaints during the Eid holidays.

He said all the activities of staff would be monitored by the MD and the Deputy MD, adding that WASA would continue uninterrupted supply of water from all the tube wells to the consumers during Eid holidays.

He said that senior officers would conduct surprise visits to all the offices of the civic body and strict action would be taken against the staff found absent or involved in any kind of negligence.

He further informed that all the complaint offices of WASA including Liaquat Bagh (051-5555489), Shamsabad (051-48451430), Commercial Market (051-5387065), Khayaban-e-Sir Syed (051-4834733) and Gulzar-e-Quaid (051-5955962) would remain operational during Eid holidays.

Likewise, all the staffers of water sections of WASA would be on duty to facilitate the consumers while authorities concerned had also finalised arrangements for overhauling of machinery, training of staff, cleaning of sewerage lines and setting up of flood response units, he said.