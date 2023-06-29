ECP notifies schedule for Havelian tehsil chairman election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the election of the Tehsil Chairman of Havelian, which became vacant following the tragic assassination of Tehsil Chairman Atif Munsif Khan on March 20, 2023.

Khan, along with 10 others, was attacked and killed by a rival group in Langra Havelian. According to the ECP schedule, the polling for the Tehsil Chairman election will be held on August 6, 2023. Candidates interested in contesting the election can submit their nomination papers between July 1 and July 12, 2023. The ECP regional office will publish the names of the nominated candidates on July 13, 2023. The scrutiny of the candidate’s nomination papers will be completed from July 14 to July 16, 2023. The returning officer will make decisions regarding the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers on July 17 and July 18.

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is set for July 20, 2023. On July 21, the revised list of nominated candidates will be displayed. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers on July 22. The ECP will then display a revised list of candidates and allocate election symbols. The final list of contesting candidates will be published on July 23, 2023. The election for the Tehsil Chairman of Havelian will be held on August 6, 2023. The official results, declaring the winning and losing candidates, will be announced on August 8, 2023.