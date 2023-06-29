Naqvi for sharing joy with those less fortunate on Eid

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi extended warm greetings to the Muslim community on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, highlighting the profound lessons of sacrifice and devotion that this day imparts to Muslims. Recognizing the essence of Eid, he emphasized the importance of serving humanity, supporting the vulnerable, and sharing joy with those less fortunate. With utmost sincerity, he conveyed heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha wishes to all believers, echoing from the depths of his heart on this joyous and blessed day.

In his message, the chief minister reflected upon the remarkable example set by Prophet Ibrahim, who obediently offered his beloved son Prophet Ismail in response to the divine command of Allah Almighty.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, he emphasized the significance of pledging to renounce falsehood, hypocrisy, and backbiting indefinitely.

Expressing profound respect, the CM paid homage to the sacrifices made by martyrs who laid down their lives to preserve peace in the nation. He underscored the responsibility of including the families of these brave individuals in the Eid celebrations, while also urging the nation to set aside differences and disputes, and instead foster the bonds of brotherhood and love.

Mohsin Naqvi further stressed the importance of letting go of mutual grievances and conflicts, and instead working towards unity and love by sacrificing personal egos and material desires for the greater good of the country. This day serves as a reminder for all of us to embrace the motto of serving the suffering and helpless humanity, cultivating humility and compassion in our lives, he concluded.

No one to be permitted on Eid to collect hides of sacrificial animals without NoC: Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the directive of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the violators of the order.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned as the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid ul Azha.

The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals had been directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letters.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority, he informed.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offense and strict action would be taken against them as per law, he added.

Cantt residents urged to dump entrails at specific collection points: Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar has urged the citizens to cooperate with the Cantt staff and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

He informed that after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

He said that over 700 sanitary workers would remove entrails of animals and offal from all cantonment areas during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The board had finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals.

He informed that the sanitary workers under the supervision of three sanitary inspectors, 22 supervisors and a public health officer would perform their duties in Cantt areas during Eid holidays.

All available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he said and informed that over 118 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick-ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

Two transfer points at old Daewoo Adda and Ghaziabad Dhoke Syedan would be set up from where entrails of the animals would be shifted to the dumping point. A special monitoring team had also been formed, he added.

The staff had also been provided Tracking Sims which would be used to monitor the cleanliness operation from the control room.

Cantonment Board had been divided into six sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while a main control room/complaint cell would also be set up in RCB office.

10 complaint cells would be set up in 10 wards of the Board. Banners were displayed in all the wards with phone numbers of complaint cells and sanitary supervisors, he added.

The citizens could use universal number 111-07-07-07 and 051-9274421, 9274422 and 9274423 for registration of complaints.

He further said all the wards would have a separate Sanitary Inspector In-charge to clear the area effectively.

The Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB had been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He informed that in view of the flash flooding threat, a rain emergency cell would also work round the clock during

Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The spokesman told that the staff of water supply department of RCB would also be on duty during Eid holidays.

He informed that the board had also made cleanliness arrangements for ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’ points.

To a question he said that garbage bags were also distributed among the residents to facilitate them.