Minister for all facilities to citizens on Eid

Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed that all local bodies, including the Sindh Solid Waste Management, should pick up garbage from the streets and neighborhoods of all provnice in a timely manner and deliver it safely to the collection points on all days of Eid-ul-Azha, while cleaning and sprinkling lime should also be ensured. He said this today on presids over a meeting regards all local bodies provision of facilities to the public on Eid-ul-Azha. The meeting was attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, Mayors of Hyderabad, Larkana Sukkur, Coordinator of CM Sahzad Memon, Secretary LG Najam Ahmad Shah, MD Solid Waste Management Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and all Town Chairman of Karachi along with Directors of Solid Waste Management Board of Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur were present. Meeting was informed that trenches have been prepared for burying the goods while a total of 93 collection points are being built in Karachi and complaint centers have also been set up in every district to redress public grievances. added that for safe burial of animal remains, both the landfill sites of Karachi including Gondpas and Jam Chakro have been excavated at the GTS located at Shrafi Goth.

The meeting informed that by collecting the garbage from the streets, it will be moved to the collection points and then the landfill sights will be safely buried in the trenches dug at the designated places. Minister LG Syed Nasir Shah while appreciating the efforts of all institutions said that according to the special directs and vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, all possible efforts should be made to provide all possible facilities and conveniences to the people. He said that the people and especially the party leadership have great expectations from Jiyale Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairman and in a way this is also a test for all of them. Minister LG assured the meeting that Eid-ul-Azha is a challenge for all new local government leadership and is a great way to create space in the hearts of the people, show performance and serve the people. We have to meet the expectations of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the people. He said that we believe in serving the people without discrimination. If the any party UC chairman has the passion for public service, the government will help him in every possible way and the chairman who lacks the relevant missionaries including vehicles will be provided by the government.