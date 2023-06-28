First-ever music policy formulated to address copyright and piracy concerns: Marriyum

According to Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the first-ever music policy to address piracy, copyrights and other issues has been formulated.

She announced on Monday that the draft had been completed, calling it “big news for the industry.”

The draft policy would most likely be given to the federal cabinet for approval after Eidul Azha. The policy will be implemented once approved by the cabinet. The new strategy provides incentives and strategies to develop the music industry while also addressing stakeholders’ complaints about Pakistan’s weak copyright regulations. The minister regretted that no policy framework, including legislative and administrative, for the music sector had been created since the 1970.

She acknowledged that intellectual property theft had harmed Pakistan and its music industry, but she stated that the new regulation will properly protect the rights of composers and performers.

The draft policy was created in compliance with international norms. With this policy, the rights of artists’ public performance, production, distribution, adaptation, duration and mechanical and communication rights have been legally protected.

“Music could be termed the soul and spirit of the Pakistani society, rather it was a national and cultural identity, being brought forward from generation to generation.” “All issues and demands of the music stakeholders, including copyrights, would be resolved.”

The regulation would protect the rights of music producers, performers, songwriters and lyricists while also addressing the industry’s long-standing difficulties with sales and piracy. It will include special steps to protect classical music as well as attempts to promote local and folk music as well as regional singers.

The strategy would take steps to not only protect but also promote Pakistan’s musical history, which was rich in being a unique combination of Sufi poetry, classic and current music, according to the minister.