Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits imitating Al Pacino and Robert De Niro’s style

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has acknowledged that he has always been an admirer of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, to the point where he started to imitate their approach.

Nawaz admitted to Mashable India that he formerly looked up to Robert and Al Pacino. He once got into controversy with director Anurag Kashyap for copying their style.

The Sacred Games actor recalled his appearance on the Gangs of Wasseypur set as being in the Al Pacino mode. I behaved just like Al Pacino. Even my speech would be like his.

At that point, according to India Today, director Anurag reprimanded him for acting too much like the illustrious actor.

“Anurag yelled at me quite a bit at night. You’re acting too much like Al Pacino, he informed me. As a result, I destroyed the entire façade overnight and had trouble sleeping. The following morning, when I went there, I only went as Nawaz,” Nawaz continued.

One of the masterpieces produced by talented director Anurag Kashyap was the movie Gangs of Wasseypur. It presented several fresh outstanding actors and overnight turned Manoj Bajpayee into a star. Along with Manoj and Nawaz, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chaddha.