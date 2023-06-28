Sajjad Ali croons ‘Maaf Kiya’ in viral video

A video of Pakistan’s ace singer Sajjad Ali crooning his classic number ‘Maaf Kiya’ is going viral across social media platforms. Taking to his account on the photo and video-sharing application over the weekend, Sajjad Ali treated his thousands of social followers with yet another singing video featuring his melodious vocals. The ‘Ravi’ hitmaker crooned to one of his old yet timeless classics, ‘Maaf Kiya’ in the clip, captioned with, “One my favourite songs from my album ‘Rangeen.’ The now-viral video was played by thousands of social users on his handle and several entertainment pages also reposted it. Moreover, numerous fans also liked the clip and praised the singer for his classic hits in the comments section. Canada-based musician Mujeeb Mustafa Rizvi wrote, “What a song! I remember, on this album, every song had an intro.. love it sajjad bhai!” Indian singer Harsh Gandhi also took to the comments section and noted, “Kya baat hai sir, maaf bhi kiya woh bhi alag hi adaa se…” “Everyone’s favorite?” a fan reiterated. As for the hit number, ‘Maaf Kiya’ is part of the 11-track album ‘Rangeen’ by the musician, released in 2004.