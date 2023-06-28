Jamie Foxx breaks silence after suffering medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is speaking out amid his recovery. Weeks after he suffered a medical emergency, the 55-year-old returned to social media to thank fans for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!” Jamie wrote on Instagram May 3. “Feeling blessed.” He also gave a shout out to friend Nick Cannon for filling in on the Fox show Beat Shazam, writing on his Instagram Story, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon.”

The update comes after Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx shared that the Ray actor was undergoing medical treatment for undisclosed reasons.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram April 12. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

On behalf of her family, including mom Connie Kline, Corinne asked for privacy at this time.

Celebrities have offered their support for Jamie and his family, with Nick recently sharing an update on his condition.

“Man, I’m praying. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother,” the Wild ‘n Out star told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 23. “He’s awake. They say he’s alert.”

Earlier that week, fellow comedian Martin Lawrence also said he heard Jamie was “doing better.”

“My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood,” he told Extra on April 20. “Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person.”

Before his health scare, Jamie-who is also dad to Annalise Bishop, 13, with Kristin Grannis-was photographed in Atlanta while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action.

The project will mark Cameron Diaz’s first movie since appearing in Annie with Jamie in 2014. As for how he got his friend back on screen, he said it took a little persuading.

“We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, ‘Just give the people one more again,'” Jamie exclusively told E! News’ Daily Pop in August. “We love her, we’ve been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic.”

Aside from work, his priority is being the best dad to his daughters.

Just one week before his medical emergency, Jamie poked fun at Annalise’s habits as she grows up. “Welcome to the teenagers’ lives,” he shared on Instagram April 1 with a photo of his youngest child on her phone. “They don’t even look at you this day’s. Always on the phone.” But all jokes aside, the Django Unchained actor is proud of his children including Corinne, who recently received an award for her work with the Endometriosis Foundation of America. “She has been very open and honest about what she’s going through and being able to share her story has informed and lifted other people in need,” he wrote on Instagram in March. “I love you to the moon and back. @corinnefoxx.”