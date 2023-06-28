Mawra Hocane drops pictures with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane, also known as Mawra Khan, is a renowned Pakistani actress and model who has made a prominent mark in the entertainment industry.

Starting her career as a video jockey, Mawra successfully transitioned into acting and made her debut with the Pakistani television drama ‘Mere Huzoor’ in 2012. Her performance in the show received critical acclaim, establishing her as a talented actress. Meanwhile, Ameer Gilani is a gifted Pakistani actor who has gained recognition for his impressive on-screen performances. He burst onto the scene with his debut in the drama series ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ in 2019, captivating audiences with his acting skills and charismatic presence. Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane form a captivating on-screen couple and have garnered immense love from their millions of fans who adore seeing them together. Currently, both Ameer and Mawra are showcasing their acting prowess in the drama serial ‘Neem’.