Sajid Nadiadwala criticised for adding ‘Pasoori’ in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

The highly anticipated song “Pasoori Nu” from the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha was released on Monday, sparking immediate comparisons to its Pakistani original, “Pasoori,” by fans.

Just a day after unveiling the teaser for “Pasoori Nu,” the cast and makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha released the song on Monday. This rendition, sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, serves as a remake of the popular Pakistani track originally performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The accompanying music video features the film’s lead actors, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The video for the song “Pasoori Nu” from Satyaprem Ki Katha was shared by the makers on YouTube with the caption, “Presenting the song Pasoori Nu from the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. Relive the global hit! Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem and Kiara Advani as Katha…” In the music video, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani can be seen romancing each other on a set, with breath-taking Kashmiri mountains serving as the backdrop. Both actors don matching white outfits as they passionately lip-sync the lyrics, which have been reworked in Hindi as the original song was in Punjabi and Urdu. Despite the excitement surrounding the remake, not everyone has responded positively. Criticism flooded the comments section on YouTube, with one person asking, “Where is the dislike button?” Another commenter expressed disappointment, stating, “This is disturbing. What was the need? Even Arijit Singh’s melodious voice can’t save this song.” A nostalgic fan remarked, “No one can beat the old Pasoori”

In defence of Arijit Singh, some viewers responded to the official video of “Pasoori Nu” on YouTube. One person wrote, “You can ignore Bollywood, but you cannot ignore Arijit Singh’s melodious voice.” Another comment read, “Pasoori Nu + Arijit = Goosebumps.”