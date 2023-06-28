Wahaj Ali joins Nadia Jamil in defending Yumna against criticism

Murtasim Khan, known for his protective nature towards his co-star Meerab, has once again shown his support for Yumna Zaidi, both on and off the screen.

Following Nadia Afgan’s comments about Zaidi, veteran actor Nadia Jamil came to her defence and now their co-star Wahaj Ali has joined the chorus of praise for the talented actress. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Ali shared a post acknowledging Nadia Jamil’s support for Zaidi. He expressed gratitude to “Nadia api” and added a heart emoji, thanking her for standing up for Zaidi. Ali also lauded Zaidi’s natural talent and dedicated approach to acting, emphasizing how delightful it is to work with someone of her calibre and passion for the craft.

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi have previously shared the screen in dramas such as “Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi” and the immensely popular yet controversial “Tere Bin.” While the storyline of “Tere Bin” may not resonate with everyone anymore, the on-screen chemistry between the duo has always captivated audiences. In a recent interview, Nadia Afghan voiced her opinion about Zaidi when asked about her views on overrated female actors. Nadia Afghan singled out Zaidi, but Jamil swiftly came to her co-star’s defence, highlighting Zaidi’s exceptional talent, hard work and dedication to her craft. Jamil took to Twitter to express her support further, acknowledging Afgan’s right to her opinion but firmly stating her belief in Zaidi’s brilliance. She commended Zaidi as a hard-working and versatile actor who consistently brings forth captivating characters that entertain millions. Jamil also emphasised that actors should not be categorized as inherently good or bad, as their performances can vary in strength. In her opinion, Zaidi has delivered numerous outstanding performances, much like esteemed actors Sania Saeed and Samiya Mumtaz, and her commitment to her craft is evident.