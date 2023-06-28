Suhana signs new film with Shahrukh after ‘The Archies’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has signed another film after Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies; the film will be reportedly produced by the superstar himself. SRK is going to team up again with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for Suhana’s film. Sources revealed: “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is now all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film.” “The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors.” Not just that, sources also unwrapped that the upcoming film organically required the casting of The Archies actress, reports India Today. “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting, and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity”, added sources. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with the film The Archies.