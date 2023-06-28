Kovacic joins Manchester City from Chelsea on four-year deal

LONDON: Manchester City have signed Chelsea’s Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a four-year deal, the treble winners said on Tuesday. No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that City paid Chelsea 25 million pounds ($31.87 million) plus five million in add-ons for the midfielder. “This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City,” Kovacic said in a club statement. “Anyone who has watched this team under coach Pep Guardiola knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer.” The 29-year-old is City’s first signing since the club lifted the FA Cup and Premier League title before completing a rare treble by also winning the Champions League. Kovacic first joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in 2018-19 before completing a permanent move and signing a five-year contract. He helped the West London side to the Champions League title in 2020-21, the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Club in 2021, as well as the Europa League in 2018-19.