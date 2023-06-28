Clarion call for Ummah’s unity in Hajj sermon

Sheikh Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed on Tuesday made a clarion call for the Muslim Ummah to forge unity and cohesion among their ranks to reap the benefits in this world and the Hereafter.

It would surely lead to salvation of the Ummah in addition to averting any discords or divisions, he said while addressing a diverse and mammoth gathering of the Muslims from around the world.

The Imam commenced the Hajj Sermon here at Arafat: “All praise belongs to Allah, the Almighty, the One who bestows abundantly. He made unity a cause for salvation, and division a cause for punishment. He, the Absolutely Perfect, commanded that our ranks be united, and our word be one, as a cohesive alliance, and made forbidden everything that leads to discords and divisions.” Quoting the verses from the Holy Quran, he reaffirmed the main articles of faith – the Oneness of Allah and the Prophethood of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Sermon highlighted the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), which emphasized unity, cooperation, and the prohibition of disputes and conflicts. It underscored the unifying role of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was commanded to convey the message of Allah and bring unity among his followers.

The Imam urged the Muslims to observe Taqwa (righteousness) by obeying Allah’s commands and staying within the boundaries set by Him.

The Sermon emphasized that diverting any aspect of worship to entities other than Allah was totally prohibited. It highlighted the significance of Tawheed (worshiping Allah alone) for guidance, salvation, and a praiseworthy end.

The pillars of Islam, including the five daily prayers, obligatory Zakaat (charitable contribution), fasting during Ramazan, and performing Hajj, were emphasized as crucial aspects of worship.

The Sermon cited the Quranic verses and the sayings of the Prophet (PBUH) to underscore their importance in the lives of Muslims.

It further stressed that linguistic, racial, and ethnic differences and divisions should not lead to any discord among the Muslims. Diversity in languages and colours was a sign from Allah and an opportunity for knowledge, he added citing Quranic verses.

The Sermon underscored that “Islam provides preventative measures and defensive strategies to counter destructive intentions and acts of sabotage, aimed at dividing communities.”

The importance of referring back to the Quran and the Sunnah during disputes was highlighted, along with the necessity of good conduct, compassion, forgiveness, and patience. The Imam urged the Muslims to strengthen social, familial, and spiritual bonds and to uphold ties of kinship. He emphasized kindness and goodness towards relatives, neighbours, and the needy, while promoting cooperation in righteousness and Taqwa.

The Sermon also cautioned the Muslims against following rumours and disinformation that aimed to create divisions and disunity. The Imam concluded the Sermon reiterating the Islamic message of unity and cohesion, calling upon the Muslims to wholeheartedly embrace unity, practice tolerance, and reject divisions, while adhering to the teachings of Islam for a prosperous and harmonious society.