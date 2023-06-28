ATC extends Imran’s bail in May 9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in three different cases related to the May 9 riots, including Jinnah House attack case, till July 7. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman. Imran Khan along with his counsel also appeared during the proceedings and got his attendance marked. The Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police had registered three different cases against PTI leaders and workers in connection with May 9 riots after the arrest of the party chairman. The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman till July 7 in another two cases lodged against the PTI leadership and workers for Zaman Park vandalism.

Racecourse Police had registered the cases against the PTI chief and other party leaders and workers on charges of attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence.