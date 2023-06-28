FIA in action to secure Elahi’s physical remand

The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday challenged the move of not granting the physical remand of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in a graft case in the district and sessions court, a private TV channel reported. According to the FIA appeal, the judicial magistrate announced the decision contrary to the facts. “A money laundering investigation is required against Elahi,” the appeal added. The FIA in its appeal requested the court to annul the order of the judicial magistrate. The additional sessions judge issued a notice on the appeal, seeking a response on July 4. On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President Elahi was arrested once again after a Lahore special court on Saturday granted him bail against surety bonds worth Rs10,000 in a graft case. According to reports, there was a high probability that Elahi would be rearrested after his release as a heavy contingent of police arrived outside the District Camp Jail.

The FIA team arrested former Punjab chief minister Elahi in an armored vehicle and took him from the jail. The FIA team arrested him in case number 6. The FIA produced Elahi in district and sessions court, seeking his 14-day physical remand. The investigation officer said that Elahi had been arrested in a new case of suspicious transactions worth missions of rupees.

The court rejected the FIA’s request for a physical remand, sending Elahi to jail on judicial remand.