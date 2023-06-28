6 killed as car plunges into ravine in Lower Kohistan

At least six people were killed and four others were injured in an accident on Tuesday when a car traveling from Besham to Kolai Pallas Lower Kohistan fell into a deep ravine while taking a sharp turn. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a car that was carrying 10 persons was heading towards Kolai Palis from Besham fell into a deep gorge when the driver lost his control while taking a sharp turn. The accident claimed six lives while four others sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 medical teams accompanied by an ambulance immediately reached the spot where they provided initial medical aid to the injured before transferring them to the Tehsil Hospital in Patan for further treatment. The local community extended their support by assisting in the shifting of the deceased in the accident to their respective families. The names of the passengers who lost their lives were identified as Noor Sakeena, Fazal Muhammad residents of Qalaat, Jamshed from Maidan, Molana Idris from Prodatt, a young girl, and a woman. Among the injured, Naeem Omar 55 years of age, Mobashra Omar 11 years of age, Shabnam Omar 8 and a minor girl Bushra Omar were shifted to THQ for treatment.