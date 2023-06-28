Journalists vow to become voice of Kashmiris

Senior Kashmiri journalists on Tuesday vowed to become the voice of Kashmiris at a time when the media in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was totally chocked by Indian government and was not allowed to report ground realities. Speaking at a conference, while pointing out various shortcomings in structuring appropriate narratives on Kashmir, particularly after August 5, 2019, they desired the national media to play proactive role in highlighting Kashmir issue keeping in view the changing global realities and trends.

The conference titled “Pleading the case of Kashmir in Changing Global Realities: Challenges and Opportunities” was organized by Institute of Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) in collaboration with Riphah International University (RIU). The conference was aimed at bringing the Kashmir issue in limelight keeping in view the changing regional and global situations.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Dr. Rashid Aftab highlighted the need for adapting new trends to make media coverage of Kashmir productive. He said the institute would continue to organize such conference and seminars to formulate comprehensive strategies to promote cause of Kashmir. On the occasion, Executive Director, IDDDS, Dr. Waleed Rasool said the dynamics of Kashmir changed in post 5th August 2019 when India took the unilateral action to scrap special status of IIOJK and divided the whole state in two separate union territories under direct control of New Delhi. He said, media in IIOJK was the first casualty of this onslaught adding foreign media was left with no option but to leave Kashmir whereas the local media was put under total censorship. He said, it was now responsibility of national media of Pakistan to work proactively to highlight Kashmir issue.