Urban Flooding

The recent rain-related incidents in Punjab, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 20 lives, once again, serve as a grim reminder of the need for improved infrastructure and effective governance. These deaths caused by electrocution, drowning, and lightning are not isolated incidents but rather indicative of a failed model of Urban development and dysfunctional municipal governance. Moreover, this tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for the authorities because this is just the start of the monsoon season. Visuals of flooded roads in Lahore illustrate the consequences of thoughtless infrastructure and a flawed Urban development model. The images shared on social media depict individuals wading through knee-high water, underscoring the vulnerabilities of the city’s infrastructure during heavy rainfall. This is not surprising or new for us; our governance system demands dead bodies to rejuvenate themselves every monsoon season. The negligence and lack of preparedness are the same scripts we witness every year.

The deployment of additional wardens and forklifts by the traffic police to manage traffic emergencies is commendable but they should not be reactive measures but rather a part of a comprehensive plan that considers the city’s vulnerabilities during the monsoon season. It is not enough to react to emergencies after they occur. The government needs to prioritize long-term planning and investment in robust infrastructure, including effective drainage systems, to prevent such incidents in the first place. Local authorities lack the necessary resources, expertise, and accountability mechanism to address the challenges posed by heavy rains. This tragedy must spark a broader conversation about the need for comprehensive reforms in urban planning across the country. Rain-related incidents should not be viewed as inevitable disasters but as failures that can be prevented with proactive measures and commitment to the welfare of the people.

This tragic loss of lives should prompt a shift in the government’s approach to urban development, infrastructure, and governance. Prioritizing citizen safety, investing in resilient infrastructure, and ensuring preemptive measures are crucial in mitigating risks associated with heavy rainfall. The Provincial government should collaborate with experts, urban planners, and relevant stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions that can withstand extreme weather conditions. 20 precious lives should be enough to learn and to be better equipped to face future challenges. *