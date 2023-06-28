PM&DC administration takes action over financial embezzlements

Some employees of former Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) have been held responsible for heavy financial embezzlement and irregularities, Daily Times has learnt.

As per information available, after receiving some complaints the incumbent management of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) formed an Executive Committee to investigate the matter.

After a long probe, the committee declared that some heavy embezzlements were practiced by some employees of PMC which now converted to PM & DC.

According to the PM&DC, the committee gathered the evidence along with all documentary evidence and scrutinized all of them in detail. It added that after the comprehensive investigation the committee has decided to hold the responsible parties accountable and implement measures to prevent future incidents.

“The Executive committee has decided to refer the matter to the third party for audit and investigation,” said PM&DC in a statement adding that it was also decided to bring all the culprits to face consequences.

The Committee investigated many irregularities in payments made in the previous tenure by the erstwhile (PMC) amounting millions of rupees which includes payments made to a Private Consortium before the signing of the agreements, nebulous payments for IT equipment, software and other.

The Committee recently investigated anomalies in payments made in the previous tenure (PMC) in conducting MDCAT-22 amounting Rs 409.32 million of Rupees which includes payments made to a Private Consortium of around 122 million, a day before the signing of the agreements. The erstwhile PMC made an agreement of Rs 409.32 million on 17th of August, 2022 out of which an advance payment of Rs 122. 78 million that 30 percent was paid on August 6, 2022 before execution of a Consortium for conduction of MDCAT Examination-22. Astonishingly the payment was made to the Private consortium and the taxes were paid through another company. The company to whom this big amount was paid was not even registered with FBR nor with SECP as a consortium. It did not fall under the definition of Government Entity and the agreement made was in clear violation of PPRA Rules.

After detailed scrutiny the Committee found another scam of PMC by violating in the procurement of Network IT Equipment’s i.e. Servers, Switches, Controllers, Access Points and Firewall etc and has severely violated the PPRA Rules. The installed Software License in Servers and the tender documents were completely different. Moreover, items delivered in erstwhile PMC were mismatched with Bill of Quantities (BOQ’s) published in Tender document for the captioned procurement.

The PM&DC further claimed that anomalies were also found in the procurement of Miscellaneous Equipment i.e., Cameras, NVR, UPS, and Cables etc. By violating PPRA rules, all the procurements were done to give financial favors to their blue-eyed company.

It added after making all necessary arrangements of transition from PMC to PMDC the first priority of the Council is to achieve the Accreditation of WFME so that our doctor and students may not face any problem internationally.

These malafide intentions of this vested group may create hurdles in creating liaison between the international medical communities and relations with WFME, it further added.