Woman among nine alleged terrorists of banned outfits arrested

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot on Eid-ul-Azha by arresting nine suspected terrorists including a woman linked with a banned out during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 35 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 36 suspected persons were interrogated and 9 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. Among the arrested terrorists are 2 members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Adnan Yusuf and Muhammad Luqman, 2 members of Lashkari Jhangvi Muhammad Salman Iftikhar and Abdul Halim, 5 members of ISIS Shiraz Alam, Abdahu Shah, Balqis Bibi, Shahid Ahmed and Muhammad Umar are included, he said and added that

4 hand grenades, 3 feet of Prima Card, 30-bore pistol with 42 bullets, 21 stickers of banned organization, a flag were recovered from the terrorists. , 1 laptop, 1 tablet phone, 2 mobile phones, 500 Afghani currency and 37370 Pakistani cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 5 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an unknown location, he added. He said that 124 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 5814 persons were checked, 11 suspects were arrested, 14 FIRs were registered and 7 recoveries were made.The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti õstate elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 -11111.