LWMC Special Monitoring Cell inaugurated

Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir and Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated the LWMC Special Monitoring Cell.

CEO LWMC, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present on the occasion, says a handout. Provincial ministers were briefed on special arrangements made by LWMC for Eid-ul-Adha. Talking to the media after the briefing, Minister for Information and Local Government Amir said that cabinet members are visiting LWMC office today to ensure the best cleaning arrangements during the days of Eid.

He said that with the support of the District Administration, LWMC will make the best cleaning arrangements during Eid days. All the members of the caretaker Provincial Cabinet will also be mobilized along with the administration in their respective districts. Minister Housing Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said that the work of WASA and LWMC increases manifold during Eid days for which special cleaning arrangements will be made on all three days of Eid. He added that people should put the offals in biodegradable bags provided by the LWMC.

The administration is doing its job, people should also cooperate and refrain from throwing offals on the roads. Shopping bags clog drains and sewer lines, causing water to pond, he said. He further said that WASA has performed well during recent rain spells.