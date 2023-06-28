Bahawalpur Zoo renamed back to Sher Bagh

Bahawalpur Zoo was renamed back to its original name Sher Bagh on Tuesday. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar said that the new generation should know the historical status and importance of Sher Bagh.

He said that the physical and mental health of all the animals and birds of Sher Bagh (Bahawalpur Zoo) should be appropriately monitored and medical records should be prepared. Vaccination of animals and birds should be completed properly. Sher Bagh should be renovated to provide the animals with a natural environment. Under the collaboration of the Parks and Horticulture Department, Sher Bagh’s greenery, landscape, and natural environment for animals and birds will be improved. With the help of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, steps will be taken to clean Sher Bagh and enhance the hygiene conditions for animals and birds. Commissioner Bahawalpur said that an effective strategy should be adopted to end overcharging at Sher Bagh’s parking and canteen. A water treatment plant will be installed to provide clean water for the animals and birds of Sher Bagh. The necessary facilities like toilets, canteen, and parking will be improved in the Zoo. The supply of healthy food and clean water to the birds and animals will be ensured in the Zoo.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has said that the security, walk-through gate,s and information map of Sher Bagh Bahawalpur should be further improved. In order to enhance the natural environment of Sher Bagh, extensive plantations and fountains will be installed in animal enclosures.