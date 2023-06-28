Pakistan, Japan hold consultations to strengthen ties

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and his Japanese counterpart Shigeo Yamada held bilateral political consultations in Tokyo on Tuesday and reviewed significant aspects of Pak-Japan ties. The two sides agreed to spare no effort to preserve, promote and diversify the longstanding robust relationship. Important regional and international issues were also discussed in depth, said a Foreign Office statement. The foreign secretary also called on Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke and National Security Advisor Takeo Akiba. He also interacted with Shun Imaizumi, President, Japan-Pakistan Association. The Japanese side in their separate interactions with the foreign secretary expressed goodwill and warm wishes towards the people and government of Pakistan. It was underlined that the Japanese government was looking forward to the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the first week of July.