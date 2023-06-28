Gomal University’s faculty, students visit PBC building, condemn May 9 vandalism

Faculty members and students from various departments, including Mass Communication and Media Studies Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan visited Radio Pakistan building here on Tuesday and condemned attack on PBC and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) offices.

The delegation led by the university’s Provost Dr. Samiullah Khan, and Head of the Media Studies Department, Dr. Imran Khan, Director Student Affairs Dr Nafaid Khan, Dr. Memoona Gul, Ata-ur-Rehman, Sajid Qayyum, Maryam Sadiq, and male and female students visited Radio Pakistan Peshawar station and APP to express unity and condemn the heinous attack that took place on May 9,10. The faculty members and students of Gomal University expressed their grief and sorrow upon witnessing the damaged sections of Radio Pakistan Peshawar station and APP.

During the visit to Radio Pakistan Peshawar station and APP Office, Dr. Imran Khan said that Radio Pakistan is the strong and powerful voice of the state, and the attack on it is equivalent to an attack on Pakistan. Causing harm to national institutions in the guise of protest and destruction is not permissible under any law in the world, he said. Radio Pakistan is our national asset and heritage, and those who set it ablaze have no right to any leniency, said Dr Imran.

Provost Dr. Samiullah Khan mentioned that the purpose of visiting the buildings of Radio Pakistan was to show solidarity with our national institutions. He said that the destruction caused by the miscreants on May 9,10 to Radio Pakistan and APP, which are national and historical institutions, is completely unacceptable. Director of Student Affairs Dr Nafaid Khan mentioned that although the condition of this national asset was witnessed on television screens and social media, coming here made it evident that the destruction caused by the miscreants was beyond measure.

Dr. Memoona Gul, a lecturer in the Department of Media Studies, said that shutting down the voice of Radio Pakistan is tantamount to silencing the voice of Pakistan because it represents our country’s message to the entire world. She expressed that being a media teacher she cannot control her emotions to visit here APP office which is state-run news agency and spread news in country’s wide newspapers.

Student Noor Rahman Jugnu Waziristani also condemned vandalism demanded that the government immediately apprehend those involved in the May 9, 10 incident and bring them to justice as a lesson for others. Other students present in the delegation further expressed that our beloved country is currently facing both external and internal threats. The Pakistan Army stands as a solid barrier in front of them, which will never allow our nation to weaken.