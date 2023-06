ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announced; check all details here

DUBAI – ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule has been announced, which is slated to be held in India. As per the schedule, the international event will start on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announced; All details here:

ICC World Cup Full Schedule

Thursday, October 5: England v New Zealand (Ahmedabad)

Friday, October 6: Pakistan v Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad)

Saturday, October 7: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Dharamsala)

Saturday, October 7: South Africa v Qualifier 2 (Delhi)

Sunday, October 8: India v Australia (Chennai)

Monday, October 9: New Zealand v Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad)

Tuesday, October 10: England v Bangladesh (Dharamsala)

Wednesday, October 1: India v Afghanistan (Delhi)

Thursday, October 12: Pakistan v Qualifier 2 (Hyderabad)

Friday, October 13: Australia v South Africa (Lucknow)

Saturday, October 14: England v Afghanistan (Delhi)

Saturday, October 14: New Zealand v Bangladesh (Chennai)

‘Sunday, October 15: India v Pakistan (Ahmedabad)

Monday, October 16: Australia v Qualifier 2 (Lucknow)

Tuesday, October 17: South Africa v Qualifier 1 (Dharamsala)

Wednesday, October 18: New Zealand v Afghanistan (Chennai)

Thursday, October 19: India v Bangladesh (Pune)

Friday, October 20: Australia v Pakistan (Bengaluru)

Saturday, October 21: England v South Africa (Mumbai)

Saturday, October 21: Qualifier 1 v Qualifier 2 (Lucknow)

Sunday, October 22: India v New Zealand (Dharamsala)

Monday, October 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan (Chennai)

Tuesday, October 24: South Africa v Bangladesh (Mumbai)

Wednesday, October 25: Australia v Qualifier 1 (Delhi)

Thursday, October 26: England v Qualifier 2 (Bengaluru)

Friday, October 27: Pakistan v South Africa (Chennai)

Saturday, October 28: Qualifier 1 v Bangladesh (Kolkata)

Saturday, October 28: Australia v New Zealand (Dharamsala)

Sunday, October 29: India v England (Lucknow)

Monday, October 30: Afghanistan v Qualifier 2 (Pune)

Tuesday, October 31: Pakistan v Bangladesh (Kolkata)

Wednesday, November 1: New Zealand v South Africa (Pune)

Thursday, November 2: India v Qualifier 2 (Mumbai)

Friday, November 3: Qualifier 1 v Afghanistan (Lucknow)

Saturday, November 4: England v Australia (Ahmedabad)

Saturday, November 4: New Zealand v Pakistan (Bengaluru)

Sunday, November 5: India v South Africa (Kolkata)

Monday, November 6: Bangladesh v Qualifier 2 (Delhi)

Tuesday, November 7: Australia v Afghanistan (Mumbai)

Wednesday, November 8: England v Qualifier 1 (Pune)

Thursday, November 9: New Zealand v Qualifier 2 (Bengaluru)

Friday, November 10: South Africa v Afghanistan (Ahmedabad)

Saturday, November 11: India v Qualifier 1 (Bengaluru)

Sunday, November 12: England v Pakistan (Kolkata)

Sunday, November 12: Australia v Bangladesh (Pune)

ICC World Cup venues

The much-anticipated event will roll into action at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At least ten venues including Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata have been picked for the international event.

ICC World Cup Squads

At least eight squads are finalized to lock horns. Men in Blue, the hosts of the event, are directly qualified, while Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa competed through the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Meanwhile, two other teams are yet to compete in the tournament through the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers.

Team Green has apprised top cricket bodies that they will play their matches in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, and decided not to play in Mumbai over security risks.

ICC Pakistan vs India High Octane clash

The epic battle between Pakistan and India is scheduled for October 15 and will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.