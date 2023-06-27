Khadija Shah seeks bail in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah filed a bail application in the Askari Tower attack case on Tuesday.

Ms. Shah’s lawyer, Sameer Khosa, filed a bail application at Lahore High Court. In her plea, the fashion designer stated that the charges against her in the Askari Tower attack case are “baseless.”

The case of arson and vandalism at Askari Tower registered at Gulberg police station is ‘fake,’ according to the plea. In the Askari Tower attack case, Khadija Shah has asked the court for post-arrest bail.

Khadija, the daughter of former finance minister Dr. Salman Shah and a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, is currently being held on judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Due to her dual nationality, the daughter of the former finance minister was granted consular access at the request of the United States.

A US delegation met Khadija in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail earlier this month.

According to sources, the US delegation met with Khadija in Kot Lakhpat Jail and discussed legal options for her release.