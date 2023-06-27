SCCI highlights role of global organizations in sustainable economic growth

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) stressed the need for building up a close liaison and coordination between government institutions concerned, businessmen and international development organizations to resolve trading community issues under a one-window operation. Ijaz Khan Afridi, the acting president of the SCCI said the International development organisation has played a pivotal role in sustainable economic growth and development of Pakistan. He, however, said owing to a lack of proper coordination and contacts between government relevant institutions, chambers and relevant stakeholders, there were creating hurdles to achieving the sustainable economic development goals and setting targets under the global commitments made by Pakistan. The acting president urged the international organisations to make chambers, the business community and relevant stakeholders consultation to resolve business community difficulties, especially bringing improvement in the technical skills of factory workers, and labourers and ensuring the availability of skilled workers in the province. Ijaz Khan Afridi was talking to UNDP Sector Specialist for Merged Districts Governance Programme Mumraiz Khan and UNDP Field Implementation Specialist for Merged Districts Governance Programme Hammad Muhammad Baig during a meeting held here at SCCI’s house on Monday. The meeting was attended by SCCI secretary general Sajjad Aziz and the Coordinator, of the Research and Development (R&D) Cell of the Chamber Ishtiaq Ali and others. The UNDP representatives briefed the meeting regarding the launching of mobile applications under Merged Districts Governance and highlighted its main aims and objectives. The officials assured the SCCI acting chief to make proper consultation with the business community and relevant stakeholders before the launch of the proposed mobile applications, skills training programs and other initiatives. Ijaz Afri said international development organizations had played a vital role in sustainable economic growth and progress in the country and assured the extending full support to make all growth and labour-relief-driven initiatives of the global development organization. Meanwhile, the SCCI acting chief expressed grave concern over prolonged electricity and gas load-shedding in the country generally and particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said KP is producing electricity and gas in surplus quantities despite the people, business community and industries deprived of electricity and gas, facing hours-long outages. The SCCI asked the government to ensure uninterrupted power and gas supply to business hubs and industries to flourish trade and economic activities, otherwise, the business community will compel in protest.