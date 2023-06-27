Ambassador stresses to enhance Pak-Africa economic integration

Pakistan’s High Commissioner for the African country Rwanda Naeem Khan on Monday said that the African region is very important for enhancing economic integration with Pakistan.

Africa is the largest consumer market in the world due to the lack of large-scale industry and production at the local level, he said. Pakistan’s High Commissioner for the African country Rwanda Naeem Khan expressed these views during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press release issued here. He said there are immense opportunities for Pakistan’s business community in this region. Naeem Khan said that the way Islamabad Chamber has made efforts for trade relations with other African countries including Ethiopia for some time is commendable. “I hope that as the Head of Mission to Rwanda and other countries, I will continue to receive the full support of the Islamabad Chamber and the business community.” He said that the diplomatic and political importance of Africa for Pakistan has its place but the most importance is trade.

In the policy given to us by the government, trade has priority,he said. “I invite the business community of the whole country, including Islamabad, to set up their display center in the Pakistani Embassy in Rwanda, we will provide full facilities, Rwanda is an excellent tourist destination, the business community should also pay attention to it.” He said that the African region is of great importance at the political and diplomatic level in the whole world. “Africa is well represented in all international forums including the United Nations, OIC. We need to take advantage of it.” Speaking on this occasion, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the past and present of Rwanda is an example for other developing countries of the world. “We also need to learn from the way Rwanda has taken steps to eradicate poverty, reduce unemployment and increase the level of education in a period of 20 years” he said. Through political stability and continuity of policies, Rwanda has achieved a position that is now called the Singapore of Africa.