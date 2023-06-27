Turkiye lira dips 1.3% to near record low after central bank moves

The Turkish lira weakened early on Monday, nearing last week’s record low after the central bank took steps towards simplification of its macroprudential framework, having hiked rates sharply last week. The lira slid as far as 25.6 against the dollar, dipping 1.3 per cent from Friday’s close to near its record low of 25.74. It has weakened 27pc so far this year, largely after the re-election in late May of President Tayyip Erdogan who has since moved to backtrack on his years of unorthodox economic policy.