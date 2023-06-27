Sajid successfully climbs Nanga Parbat without supplemental oxygen

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistan mountaineer Sajid Sadpara has successfully climbed the ninth-highest peak, Nanga Parbat, without the help of supplementary oxygen. The climber, who had already scaled the six highest peaks without artificial oxygen, confirmed the news on his official Twitter account. Sajid said that his ascend to the mount’s summit, present at an altitude of 8,126 metres, was a part of the rope-fixing expedition by the leading team. He said that this was the first summit of the mountaineering season in Pakistan. In May, Sajid made history as he scaled the world’s highest peak Mount Everest without the support of supplemental oxygen and assistance from Sherpas, who are considered elite mountain climbers from Nepal. The young climber became the first Pakistani to climb the world’s highest peak without the aid of supplemental oxygen, fulfilling the wish of his late father Mohammad Ali Sadpara.

It must be noted that Sajid, son of the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara, aims to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen. He has already summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal, without supplemental oxygen. Summitting the highest mountain without oxygen wasn’t the only feat that the alpinist has achieved, as last year in September, Sajid became the first Pakistani to achieve the true summit of Mount Manaslu – the world’s 8th highest peak.