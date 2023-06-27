‘Aar Paar’ to hit cinemas on Eidul Azha

Pakistani movie ‘Aar Paar’ will hit the cinemas on Eidul Azha and the film is likely to attract huge crowd. The trailer of the much awaited film has already been released and it was extremely loved by everyone.

‘Aar Paar’ explores the complex relationship between friends, delving into the intricate dynamics of politics, love and human emotions. The cast of the film includes prominent names such as Moammar Rana, Irum Akhtar, Ukasha Gul and Shamyl Khan.

With its captivating storyline and powerful performances, the film is all set to win the hearts of every progressive woman and leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film is produced by Kalakar Entertainments and directed by the talented Saleem Daad. ‘Aar Paar’ offers a glimpse into a world where friendship knows no boundaries and courage defies gender norms.

The film’s trailer showcases its suspenseful and thought-provoking narrative, proving its potential to captivate both the elite and the masses.

Renowned writer Mashood Qadri, known for his internationally acclaimed film ‘Saawan’ that received numerous accolades and an Oscar nomination from Pakistan, has penned the story and screenplay of ‘Aar Paar.’

Supported by the exceptional cinematography of Saleem Daad, known for his work in super-hit films like ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani,’ ‘SherDil’ and ‘BaluMahi,’ ‘Aar Paar’ captures the essence of emotions on the silver screen.

According to director Saleem Daad, we aim to take the audience on an exhilarating ride filled with unexpected twists and turns through this movie.

‘Shot in Lahore, Karachi, and the Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, the upcoming feature film Aar Paar is one of the first titles to release that frames its narrative on the anxieties coronavirus forced onto the common man.

Aar Paar, according to writer Qadri, “is the story of a strong woman named Sara, who is fighting for integrity, while standing brave against a group of social evils”.

Shamyl Khan plays Kamal Ahsan, a struggling husband who, facing peer pressure, is trying to get a handle on social myths. “The character, a failed husband and an indecisive father, is seen going through the boredom of not being able to cope with the stresses of Covid related lockdowns. He is frustrated, sometimes belligerent and worse, paranoid”, Qadri said.

Moammar Rana plays Arman Singh, Kamal’s friend from Chandigarh, India, who strives to save Kamal and Sara’s relationship. The film is about friendship, intertwined family dynamics, and the triumph of motherhood, Qadri says.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a conservative, liberal, or a feminist – if you are human, you will like the film”, the director said.