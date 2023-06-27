Falak Shabir awes social media with new family reel

Singer Falak Shabir treated netizens with a recent glimpse of his adorable family in a new video going viral on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle over the weekend, the ‘Vichora’ singer posted a heartwarming reel with his wife, actor Sarah Khan and their only daughter Alyana Falak. “My world MASHALLAH,” he added in the caption of the reel with a family emoji.

The clip, with the trending number ‘Zihaal-e-Miskin’ by Shreya Ghoshal in the background, is going viral across social media platforms and netizens are showering their love on the star kid in the form of likes and heart-warming comments.

Earlier, he shared a snippet of Alyana, proving her love for red roses, just like her mother, Khan. “Phoolon par eska qabza ab (The flowers are now for her),” he added to the text overlay on the video.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

Both Sarah and Falak with a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their daughter.