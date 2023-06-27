‘Pasoori Nu’ released — ‘Even Arijit Singh can’t save the disturbing remake’

Bollywood’s remake of last year’s biggest hit, ‘Pasoori’ from the forthcoming film ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ was dropped on Monday.

After teasing it last week, the makers of the upcoming Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer released the music video for the remake, ‘Pasoori Nu’, of Pakistan’s similar-titled global hit.

The latest version of the chart-topper is co-sung by A-lister Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, while, the music is composed by Ali Sethi and Rochak Kohli. The name of the Pakistani singer also features in the lyrics credit with Gurpreet Saini, however, it is not yet confirmed if it is for additional Hindi lyrics or the original ‘Pasoori’, which was in Punjabi.

Reacting to the remake, a netizen wrote, “No one can beat old Pasoori,” while another slammed, “This is disturbing. What was the need? Even Arijit Singh’s melodious voice can’t save this song.” One of them commented, “ORIGINAL >>> REMIX.” Someone even asked on Instagram, “Where is the dislike button?”

As for the sophomore collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-star, Kiara Advani, the romance musical also features Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The joint production of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ is slated to hit theatres on June 29, coinciding with Eid-al-Adha weekend.