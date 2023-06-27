‘Munna Bhai 3’ may not happen: Arshad Warsi

A really sad news came for the Bollywood fans across the world as ‘Munna Bhai 3’ may not happen. It was revealed by actor Arshad Warsi, also known as “Circuit” of ‘Munna Bhai’.

“This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening,” 55-year-old actor said.

“The thing is, Raju is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 per cent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no,” said ‘Jolly LLB’ star. He added that director Rajkumar Hirani will not go for it until he is 100 % satisfied as he is a perfectionist. Munna Bhai was first released in 2003 featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad in lead roles. It was followed by Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006.

Munna and Circuit are two of the most iconic characters in the Bollywood industry. Their jokes and friendship goals are often being talked about by fans and film lovers.

After the success of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the fans have been waiting eagerly for the third sequel to the most-loved franchise.