Yasir Hussain in hot water over comments on Titan submersible

Pakistan’s famous actor and director Yasir Hussain recently made a humorous comment on social media regarding the Titanic incident, which has received considerable criticism from fans and other social media users. According to reports, social media users have taken actor’s remarks about the victims of the recent Titanic accident as inappropriate. Yasir shared two posts on Instagram regarding the incident while requesting his wife, Iqra Aziz, to never ask him to do wonders as the one led to Titan incident. The social media users see such remarks as insensitive and in response, the audience said that our actors need to learn how to communicate on social media. Another user expressed the opinion that they should be ashamed of themselves for using someone’s grief as a means of humour. It is ignorance and vulgarity. You are a father yourself, yet you are making such comments. It would be worth mentioning that Yasir has a controversial history on social media, where his remarks have been involved in many conflicts due to his opinions.