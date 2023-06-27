BISP stipend distribution stampede leaves 21 injured

A stampede broke out during the disbursement of funds for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) land on Monday, resulting in injuries to at least 21 women, officials reported. Initially, Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that one woman had died in the stampede, but later clarified that the victim was in critical condition. The wounded women were swiftly transported to Civil Hospital Karachi, as confirmed by Jackson Police Station House Officer (SHO) Baber Hameed. A patient list from the hospital indicated that 21 patients were admitted for treatment.

SHO Hameed revealed that approximately “2,000 to 3,000” women had gathered at the location to collect the funds. He suspected that the main gate’s lock was broken, allowing a large number of women to enter and triggering the stampede. Expressing regret, the official highlighted that there was only one BISP centre, the KPT ground, serving the entire Keamari district. Women from Machar Colony, Musharraf Colony, Kharadar, and Mithadar had congregated there to receive their funds. Baldia police officials and the district administration swiftly arrived at the scene following the incident, ensuring that the situation is now under control.