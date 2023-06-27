FO summons US envoy over India joint statement

The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday evening and a demarche was made to him regarding the US-India Joint Statement, issued on June 22, 2023.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Pakistan’s concerns and disappointment at the unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it in the Joint Statement were conveyed to the US side. It was stressed that the United States should refrain from issuing statements that might be construed as encouragement of India’s baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan. It was also emphasized that counter-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the US had been progressing well and that an enabling environment, centered around trust and understanding, was imperative to further solidify Pakistan-US ties.

Pakistan has been actively engaged in combating terrorism and has made significant strides in addressing the global threat. The nation believes that a cooperative approach and mutual understanding between Pakistan and the United States are crucial to effectively combat terrorism and ensure regional stability.

The demarche made by Pakistan to the US side reflects its commitment to upholding its interests and highlighting concerns in a diplomatic manner. By raising objections to the joint statement, Pakistan seeks to rectify what it perceives as a misrepresentation of facts and a potential endorsement of India’s narrative against Pakistan.