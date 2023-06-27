Court initiates procedure to declare Gill an absconder

A local court on Monday initiated a procedure to declare Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill as an absconder due to non-appearance in a sedition case.

The court ordered to display of advertisements in F-8 Kachehri and at both residences of the accused in Islamabad and Faisalabad regarding his summons.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra initiated the procedure after the continuous disappearance of the accused. The court instructed the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to inform it if the accused land at any airport in the country. The court also sought a report from relevant institutions regarding the procedure to declare the accused proclaimed offender.

The court also sought the details of the deputy commissioners of Faisalabad and Islamabad regarding the property owned by the accused. The court instructed Nadra to cancel the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of the accused.

The court said that it had been told that the accused had gone to the US.

SSP summoned in Azam Khan case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned SSP Operations Islamabad police and directed him to appear in person in a case seeking the recovery of a missing bureaucrat Azam Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the matter. The officials of FIA, NAB, Interior Ministry, police officials and additional attorney general appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the police officials informed the court that the vehicle of the missing bureaucrat was not seen in the footage of Safe City Cameras.

The chief justice remarked that how it was possible as the vehicle to be driven across the city. He further said that it was a serious matter as the said bureaucrat was missing since June 15.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the police were investigating the matter, adding that there was no proof of forced disappearance in it.

He said that Azam Khan’s personal guards were not with him when he went outside.

The court summoned SSP operations in person and adjourned further hearing of the case till July 5.

Dr Shireen Mazari case

The IHC on Monday adjourned the contempt of court proceedings against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad pertaining to the arrest of former minister Shireen Mazari.

IGP Islamabad Nasir Akbar submitted his amended reply to the court, which ordered provision of its copy to the petitioner.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for an indefinite time.

During the last hearing, the IHC had expressed dissatisfaction over the IGP’s reply and instructed him to file the same again.