Chinese university offers scholarships for Pakistani students: All the details

The Nanjing University of Information Sciences and Technology (NUIST) is offering fully funded scholarships in the areas of Climate Change and Environmental Governance in an effort to aid Pakistani students in developing their research capacity to combat the climate crisis.

Professor Dr. Tong Jiang of NUIST, who also serves as the executive director of the Research Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance, confirmed the information on Monday, stating that Pakistani students may apply for fully funded scholarships in the areas of climate change and environmental governance.

In order to promote collaboration in scientific research and faculty and student exchanges, NUIST and NUST have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to Professor Jiang, the research collaboration is also being expanded with other renowned universities in Pakistan, including Quaid-e-Azam University, COMSATS University Islamabad, and the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Young researchers in the fields of climate change and climate risk studies would be admitted to the university for research, he added, from Pakistani universities. Environmental Change, too Additionally, postdoctoral positions would be available.

He said, “Our new project in Pakistan is focused on water shortage and tipping points about climate change. Pakistan suffered great losses due to heavy floods last year and now facing high temperatures and drought.”

According to a UN report, Pakistan is experiencing a growing water shortage as well as water evaporation. It is most likely due to problems with the water management system and the growing population.

He claimed that since agriculture is the foundation of Pakistan’s economic system, water is a crucial element. Therefore, the goal of our research would be to lessen the water shortage and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Speaking of issues with smog and air pollution, he stated that the main contributors to poor air quality are soot from burning agricultural waste, smoke from brick kilns, domestic emissions, vehicle emissions, domestic emissions, construction-related dust emissions, and industrial emissions.

He suggested moving industries out of cities and into industrial areas, switching to renewable energy, using more of the accessible public transportation system, planting trees, and managing livestock and waste from cities better as solutions.