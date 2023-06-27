Three elderly people stabbed to death in Newton, Middlesex

At least three elderly people have been stabbed to death inside a home in the Nonantum neighbourhood of Newton on Broadway Street Sunday as authorities found evidence of forced entry at the home and suggested residents remain vigilant, CBS News reported. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that “the victims suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma,” adding, “We are asking people to remain vigilant, lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that.”

Police have not yet arrested the suspect of the stabbing. Emergency services received a call and reported three people – believed to be the elderly residents of the home – were dead.

There was another break-in at a home on Brookside Avenue, just about a half mile from the home on Broadway. District Attorney asked residents to report any suspicious activity alongside checking their security cameras for anything unusual.

“Don’t wait until the morning to report that to us. Call tonight,” Ryan said. “You never know what’s going to happen to us,” said one neighbour familiar with the family, and did not want to be identified.

“I knew the whole family. They’re very close,” the neighbour said. Police did not immediately release the identities of the victims. Ryan said two of the victims were a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

“These were churchgoing people. The only reason they were found is because they weren’t in church and somebody came to see if they were OK,” neighbour Robin Dickey said. A local priest provided comfort to the community Sunday while authorities are investigating the incident. Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said extra officers and dispatchers have been brought in.

“I am very concerned with such a violent crime taking place and whereas this individual, individuals are still at large,” Carmichael said while adding that “we do really emphasise again be vigilant, pay attention to what is happening in the neighbourhoods.”