Coup in Russia may be over, but troubles for President Vladimir Putin are just beginning to unfold. A recent declaration by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss, for the so-called march for justice against the Russian Military leadership sent powerful shockwaves throughout the international community. The breezy attempt that lasted only 24 hours ago was severely criticised by Putin as a knife in the back of the Russians. The Wagner uprising was destined to fail from the very beginning because no matter how popular he may have been, he was no match for the superior expertise of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which they were ready to employ to quell any uprising orchestrated.

Interestingly, the cracks in the Russian military could inadvertently benefit Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian onslaught. If the Russian military becomes preoccupied with its internal chain of command, it might lead to distractions among the troops fighting in Ukraine. Driven by his feud with the defence minister, the rebellion has petered out for now. Nonetheless, it is crucial to look at the potential consequences of any subsequent attempt by Prigozhin forces of taking control of Rostov-on-Don. This city serves as the Headquarters for the Russian Southern Command that plays a pivotal role in Russia’s war efforts.

Any successful onslaught on Rostov-on-Don could disrupt Russia’s war strategy and provide a significant advantage to Ukraine. This infighting has the potential to alter the dynamics of the ongoing conflict. Ukraine might be crossing its t’s and dotting its i’s in plans to exploit any weaknesses in the Russian command structure to gain a strategic advantage on the battlefield.

Furthermore, the internal unrest in the Russian military could potentially create divisions among Russian officials. Ukraine can leverage these divisions to garner greater support from the international allies, urging them to exert more pressure on Russia and provide further assistance to Ukraine’s defence efforts. By doing so, Ukraine may undermine Russia’s image of a unified and invincible force, but any such politicking should be pursued after consideration of the implication of unrest in Russia. *